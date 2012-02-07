Canon Ixus 510 HS and Ixus 240 HS play nicely with your iPhone

It is turning into a busy day for camera launches. Not only have we seen Nikon unleash some top-end kit by way of the D800, Canon is also getting in on the pre-CP+ expo fun by annoying a barrage of new snappers including the latest entrants to the Ixus line up: The Canon Ixus 510 HS and the Ixus 240 HS.

Both models pack Wi-Fi capabilities and fanboys will be pleased to know that these compact cameras have been built firmly with their iThings in mind. Over the air you can chuck your images and videos straight at your Apple toy of choice; they are compatible with iPhone 4, iPhone 4S, iPad, iPad 2 and the 4th-gen iPod touch.

Both models, which offer touch-screen control, also play nicely with Facebook and YouTube and the Canon Image Gateway; Canon’s online facility for sharing photos and video with up to 10GB of space on offer.

Those touch screens that we mentioned are 3.2-inch PureColor II Touch LCD displays with 460k dot resolutions and they feature Canon’s Touch Shutter functionality for quick shooting.

Both the Ixus 510 HS and Ixus 240 HS also boast Canon's new DIGIC 5 processing engine and both are capable of Full HD 1080p video recording. They also have the Movie Digest mode, like the recently announced PowerShot D20, which lets you record the four seconds before every still shot in 720p.

Where the cameras differ are the sensors, the chassis and the zoom options. The 510 has a 10.1-megapixel 1/2.3-inch BSI-CMOS sensor, whereas the 240 has a 16.1-megapixel one.

On the 510 HS you get a 12x optical zoom (28 - 336mm), with a digital zoom taking this up to 21x, but you'll only get 5x optical (24 - 120mm) with the 240 HS and 10x digital.

The 240 weighs in slightly less at 145g compared to 163g for the 510 but it's a little chunkier in the hand; 94 x 57 x 21mm opposed to 86 x 54 x 20mm.

The Canon Ixus 510 HS will hit the shops in April priced at £349, the 240 HS is £279 and will be with us in March. Stateside, these cameras are called the Elph 530 HS and the Elph 320 HS.