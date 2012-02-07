Canon PowerShot D20 rugged compact fires in

It's been exactly three years since we welcomed the Canon PowerShot D10 into our lives and now, finally, the rugged compact has a sequel by way of the Canon PowerShot D20 which has just been announced by the Japanese photography giant.

This is a rough, tough, no-nonsense compact camera that is packed into a "a robust and sporty body" making it waterproof (down to 10m), shockproof, freezeproof and dustproof.

The D20, like its older brethren, features a 12.1-megapixel CMOS sensor, backed by the DIGIC 4 processor but takes the optical zooming up to a more healthy 5x.

1080p Full HD video is thrown into the mix, as is a rather neat movie-making feature called Movie Digest. This mode, when enabled, grabs four seconds of action from before you take your still pictures (in 720p HD, no less) meaning at the end of your adventures you can have a good look at exactly what you got up to.

The camera, powered by Canon's HS system, boasts a 28mm wide-angle lens and the LCD display on the back has also had a major upgrade. It is now a 3-inch 460k dot PureColor II with a 4:3 aspect ratio.

The waterproof capabilities mean that, with the 10m limit, the underwater macro mode, quick AF technology and clever white balancing skills you can use it straight out of the box for snorkelling and shallow dives. If you want to go deeper you can - up to 40m - using the optional WP-DC45 waterproof case with external flash.

The D20 also boasts GPS logging with Google Earth compatibility and seven creative filters including: Fish-eye effect, miniature effect, miniature effect in movie, super vivid, poster effect, toy camera effect and monochrome.

The Canon PowerShot D20 is available from May, priced at £349.