  Canon gears up for mammoth PowerShot launch

Canon is all set for a bumper camera launch with US site Canon Rumors obtaining a list of eight new PowerShot cameras that it says will be announced this week.

Among the list is the Canon PowerShot D20, which would most likely be a follow-up to 2009's tough D10 - a 12.1-megapixel snapper backed by a DIGIC 4 processor that is also shock resistant and reaches the IPX6 standard, meaning it is waterproof as well.

The list also mentions the A2300, the A2400, the A3400, the A4000, the A810, the Elph 320 and the SX240.

Tuesday (7 February) will mark exactly one year to the day that Canon last unleashed a barrage of new cameras including the PowerShot SX230 HS, the PowerShot SX220 HS, the EOS 1100D and its flagship, and Pocket-lint favourite, the EOS 600D.

Dare we dream then, that we may also see the 650D getting all official as well? After all, the 600D was announced exactly a year after the 550D. The 650D is much anticipated, with speculation online suggesting a new 24-megapixel APS-C sensor will be on board, along with a DIGIC 5 processor.

With the CP+ Camera & Photo Imaging Show 2012 all set to kick off in Yokohama on Thursday, we'd be very surprised if Canon altered its timely announcements. Watch this space for more information soon.

