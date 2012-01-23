Canon EOS 5D Mk III spied on safari?

Well what do we have here? An brand new, soon to be released Canon EOS body? Could it be the Canon EOS 5D Mk III, or the EOS 8D?

The story behind these shots is even better than excitement of a camera we haven't seen before. Photographer Steven Oachs took the shots of the camera in Kenya, in the hands of a Japanese chap who claimed to work for Canon.

Although the lens is new - 200-400mm, reported to be landing in March or April - the body of the camera also has a bit of tape over the brand. Anyone who has held any Canon DSLR will recognise it as a Canon instantly however.

There isn't too much that we can make out from the images, but you can see that there doesn't appear to be a pop-up flash, which the current 7D does offer. However, the placement of the power switch behind the mode dial is the same as the 7D, rather than down on the rear dial, like the 5D Mk II.

So it looks like there has been some rearranging of buttons from on the body itself, including some new ones, as well as a matching joystick on the attached battery grip.

Both the Canon EOS 7D and the Canon EOS 5D Mk II are due to be updated and this leans towards the 5D Mk III. Rumours have been swirling about updates to both models and with the upcoming CP+ show in Japan in early February, perhaps we'll see confirmation sooner than expected.

Of course we wanted to see what the guy was looking at on the display, so we tweaked the image a little to reveal … a giraffe's head?

There are more shots of the camera and lens to look at, link below.