Canon brings Wi-Fi to Legria HF R-Series camcorders

Canon has brought a little Wi-Fi joy to its entry-level range of HD camcorders with the creation of the Canon Legria HF R-Series.

At the heart of the action is a 3.2-megapixel Full HD CMOS image sensor and the DIGIC DV III processor which can help add the power of an updated image stabilisation system to your clips to make sure that they're not wobbling all over the place even when you're zoomed in at the maximum 51x.

You can watch it all happen through a 7.5cm touchscreen live view display and then beam it over your home network straight up to YouTube or to any DLNA compatible device you've got. The world is your lobster.

Where the three models differ is that the bottom end R306 sadly has no Wi-Fi at all nor internal storage system whereas the R38 has 32GB on board and the R36 8GB. All three come with a host of cinema-esque image filters, 38 smart scenes, face recognition and software known as Story Creator which is supposed to guide you through the movie making process step by step.

The Canon Legria HF R-Series will be available from April 2012. No word on pricing yet.