Canon PowerShot G1 X offers APS-C size sensor in a compact

Canon has pulled the covers off its latest high-end compact camera, the Canon PowerShot G1 X, pitched at professionals and enthusiasts. It steps in where the PowerShot G12 left off, but now offers a CMOS sensor that measures 18.7 x 14mm - close to the APS-C size in their EOS cameras.

The new sensor is 4:3 aspect and offers you 14.3-megapixels. As a CMOS sensor it offers the benefits of on-chip noise reduction, claiming clear images at high ISOs. The PowerShot G1 X offers a standard shooting range of ISO 100-12,800.

The new sensor is backed by Canon's Digic 5 processor, recently seen in the Canon SX40 IS and included in the new Ixus models launched in parallel to the G1 X.

The larger sensor will appeal to those looking to get extra quality out of their compact camera, but this is an undoubtedly large beast, weighing 534g and measuring 116.7 x 80.5 x 64.7mm.

The 4x lens offers you a 28-112mm range (in 35mm terms) and you get 4-stops of optical image stabilisation, with a max aperture of F/2.8. The lens includes a 3-stop ND filter, which will allow you greater creative freedom to use a range of settings without overexposing.

Full manual controls are offered and at first glance the controls look similar to the G12 and reflect those from Canon's DSLR range. Around the back you get a 3-inch vari-angle display, with a 920k-dot resolution. You'll also get a pop-up flash and an optical viewfinder to aid composition, along with a hotshoe for adding accessories. As before, you'll be able to attach 58mm filters via an adapter and get a waterproof case.

In terms of video capture you now get 1080p support at 24fps and the HDMI means you'll be able to easily share those movies on the big screen.

The Canon PowerShot G1 X will be available in late February and launches at £699, which makes it more expensive than the Canon EOS 600D, quite a price for a compact camera.

Canon have been good enough to put together a promo video for the camera, below, for your viewing pleasure.

Have Canon hit the mark with the PowerShot G1 X? Let us know in the comments below...