  Canon G1X rumoured for CES reveal

Canon is expected to reveal a new flagship G-series model at CES this week - the Canon PowerShot G1X.

The new model, which according to leaked documents will be available from February, will update the Canon PowerShot G12 as a pro or enthusiast compact camera. Rumours suggest that the camera will come with a 14.3-megapixel CMOS sensor (although the size of that sensor seems to be unclear) and a 4x optical zoom.

Sitting at the core will be the DIGIC 5 processor, seen previously in the likes of the SX40 HS. The result is that you'll get shooting at up to 6fps at full resolution, Full HD video capture and 14-bit RAW support.

The source of the information over at canonrumors.com isn't clear on the size of the sensor. The PowerShot G12 featured a 1/1.7 CCD and the sensor rumoured here could be a 1/1.5 CMOS, although 1.5-inch has also been mentioned.

Of course, this is all speculation and we're yet to see anything official from Canon on the Powershot G1X, although many have been expected an update for a while when the G13 didn't appear back in Autumn 2011.

Could Canon be about to launch a new Canon GX1 camera at CES? With the show starting this week we don't have long to wait, and we'll bring you all the details.

UPDATE: Canon PowerShot G1 X offers APS-C size sensor in a compact

