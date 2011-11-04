Canon EOS C300: Movies to get DSLR-like makeover

Canon has announced a new high-end interchangeable lens digital camera that will take on the Red Scarlet in an attempt to woo Hollywood.

The new C300 camera, which at $20,000 is likely to be out of your budget, will promise to offer Hollywood’s cameramen the chance to capture all the action in a way that no other camera currently can.

The new camera will feature a newly-developed Super 35mm-equivalent sensor offering nature colours as Canon looks to appeal to the professional set.

There are two versions of the C300, the other the C300 PL, the only difference being the PL will feature an Arri Positive Lock PL mount.

The new Canon C300 cinema camera should combine some very decent imaging performance with all the future proofing that will be required from the film industry - hence it gets some pretty hefty specs in order to meet their needs.

The camera specifications include an 8.3-megapixel CMOS sensor offering 2160 x 3840 4K resolution which will be powered by a DIGIC DV III processor.

There are a variety lenses: 14.5-60mm and 30-300mm lens (EF and PL mounts), as well as a 24mm, 50mm and 85mm prime lenses (EF mount only) and the body itself has included battery, viewfinder, power adaptor, monitor, and modular handles and grips.

All the content recorded can be saved down onto two flash cards which coupled with Canon XF codec will give some pretty fast write speeds - a recording rate of 50mbps is mentioned.

Arriving in January, any budding film makers should start saving those pennies.