  Canon PowerShot S100 arrives - compact with full manual controls

Canon continues its unveiling of potent compact cameras with the PowerShot S100.

The new top of the line snapper from Canon is about as powerful as it gets before you hit DSLRville. It features a proper 12.1-megapixel CMOS sensor, the same Digic 5 processor found in other high level Canon compact cameras and a fast and wide 24mm F/2.0 lens.

Full HD video is also thrown into the mix as is a top ISO setting of 6400, which is a nice touch for fans of night shooting. RAW still recording and Full HD 1080p video is also possible with the PowerShot S100.

Canon has opted to include a special lens control ring which behaves a bit like the usual scroll wheels found on DSLRs. You can use the ring to control things like aperture, focus and shutter speed.

On the back of the S100 is a 3-inch PureColour II G LCD screen for viewing back stills, video and composing shots.

Amateur photographers and beginners will enjoy things like the creative filters which include things like shooting in Monochrome or Fish-eye effects. There is also in-built GPS in case you somehow forget exactly where you took a photo.

The S100 is set to land in November priced in at £439 and is available in either black or silver.