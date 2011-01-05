Canon PowerShot A camera range gets a new year's shakeup

Canon has announced the latest arrivals for its PowerShot A range, bringing HD video recording to the mix for the first time.

There are five new models in total; the PowerShot A3300 IS, PowerShot A3200 IS, PowerShot A2200, PowerShot A1200 and PowerShot A800 with all but the A800 offering 720p video capture.

The top two models also feature Canon’s Dynamic Image Stabilizer to ensure shake-free video too. And there's miniature effect video shooting too, so you can create the impression of time-lapse footage of scale models. (If you've not seen this effect in action then we suggest you take a little trip to YouTube HD, or Vimeo).

The new cameras are powered by Canon's DIGIC 4 image processor, "delivering ultra-fast operation, image quality and enhanced functionality" and the top four models have six creative filters so you can get artistic with your snaps.

The A800 is the budget option of the bunch and is described as "the perfect first camera, offering a simple button layout, Smart Auto technology and intuitive shooting modes" and the A1200 is a "versatile compact featuring new Blur Reduction mode, a wide-angle lens and an optical viewfinder for entry-level users".

The PowerShot A2200 has a 4x wide-angle zoom, the A3200 IS bumps this up to a wide-angle 5x zoom lens and Dynamic IS, and the daddy of the range, the PowerShot A3300 IS, is a 16-megapixel model with a 5x zoom lens and Dynamic IS, features the highest resolution sensor ever found in a Canon compact camera, and all housed in a "chic metal chassis".

There's no price or release date mentioned as of yet, but keep checking Pocket-lint, where we'll keep you posted.

Canon PowerShot G12 review

Canon PowerShot SX30 IS review