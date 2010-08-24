  Canon creates 120-megapixel capable APS-H sensor for cameras

While the world focuses on the APS-C sensor, Canon has gone off and created the world's first APS-H sensor.

In real terms that means an image sensor that delivers an image resolution of approximately 120 megapixels (13,280 x 9,184 pixels), the world's highest level of resolution for its size. Wowsers.

It's almost ten times that of Canon's highest-resolution commercial CMOS sensor of the same size (16.1 million pixels) and shows that when it comes to the megapixel rush there is still plenty of mileage in that tech spec yet.

"With CMOS sensors, while high-speed readout for high pixel counts is achieved through parallel processing, an increase in parallel-processing signal counts can result in such problems as signal delays and minor deviations in timing", explains Canon. "By modifying the method employed to control the readout circuit timing, Canon successfully achieved the high-speed readout of sensor signals. As a result, the new CMOS sensor makes possible a maximum output speed of approximately 9.5 frames per second, supporting the continuous shooting of ultra-high-resolution images".

Not surprisingly Canon's newly developed CMOS sensor also incorporates a Full HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) video output capability. The sensor can output Full HD video from any approximately one-sixtieth-sized section of its total surface area.

No word however, when the new sensor will be making it on to the market.