  House finale filmed on Canon 5D Mk 2

Greg Yaitanes, the director of hit US TV show House which stars British actor Hugh Laurie, has revealed something rather interesting on Twitter. Turns out that the series finale was filmed entirely on a stills camera - the Canon 5D Mk II.

After letting the news slip, he added a few more details in response to questions from fans. He said they chose it due to the shallower focus, pulling actors faces to the foreground, and because it could be easily used in tight spaces. They used 24-70mm and 70-200mm lenses, along with an 18GB CF card that gave 22 minutes of footage before it needed to be swapped out.

The camera has proved rather popular for movie-makers, with many picking it to create short films, including the rather nifty The Last 3 Minutes. Many Flickr users have been putting it to good use, too. It's become the first digital camera to take the Presidential portrait. If you've done anything particularly impressive with a Canon 5D Mk II, let us know in the comments.