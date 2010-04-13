  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cameras
    3. >
  3. Camera news
    4. >
  4. Canon camera news

House finale filmed on Canon 5D Mk 2

|
  House finale filmed on Canon 5D Mk 2
Best photo places in Bristol: Spots you'll want to snap
Best photo places in Bristol: Spots you'll want to snap

Greg Yaitanes, the director of hit US TV show House which stars British actor Hugh Laurie, has revealed something rather interesting on Twitter. Turns out that the series finale was filmed entirely on a stills camera - the Canon 5D Mk II.

After letting the news slip, he added a few more details in response to questions from fans. He said they chose it due to the shallower focus, pulling actors faces to the foreground, and because it could be easily used in tight spaces. They used 24-70mm and 70-200mm lenses, along with an 18GB CF card that gave 22 minutes of footage before it needed to be swapped out.

The camera has proved rather popular for movie-makers, with many picking it to create short films, including the rather nifty The Last 3 Minutes. Many Flickr users have been putting it to good use, too. It's become the first digital camera to take the Presidential portrait. If you've done anything particularly impressive with a Canon 5D Mk II, let us know in the comments.

PopularIn Cameras
The best photo places in Newcastle: spots you’ll want to snap
More details emerge about Nikon's Z6 and Z7 full-frame mirrorless cameras
Fujifilm X-T100 review: Rare misfire for X-series mirrorless?
History in colour: Amazing artists add colour to our past
Meet the Photoshop artist you'd want to be trolled by
Ron Timehin: Instagram star and street photographer talks about his inspiration and what it takes to win on the social media platform
Comments