  Canon blasts out four new Legria camcorders

Canon has launched a load of LEGRIA camcorders at gadget consumers this afternoon with the arrival of four series in the range and many models within them.



The baby of the bunch is the Canon LEGRIA FS300 series which is for those who still feel that standard definition is enough. They still feature a reported long battery life, quick charge and a good set of technologies from Dynamic Image Stabilisation to Video Snapshot and Pre REC function but, if you want the best, then the Canon Legria HF S series is where it's at.



At the top of the tree is the HF S21 with an 8MP, Full HD CMOS sensor, Canon Digic DV III processor, 3.5-inch gesture control LCD touchscreen, dual SDHC card slots, powered optical image stabiliser, EVF, manual control dial and bags of smart modes and technologies thrown in on top.



Take the step down to a 3.3-P CMOS sensor and 2.7-inch LCD, and you get the LEGRIA HF M series which still features plenty of the additional modes found on the HF S21. Finally, there's also the more affordable HF R series which has the more basic functions like Video Snapshot for stills and Smart Auto for instant perfect exposure, but will also allow easy ways to share you video content online.

Prices to follow.