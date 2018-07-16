Amazon has discounted another one of its devices this Prime day:

The Blink XT 1 camera system is on sale for $75 (normally $129.99). But that's not all: the Blink XT 2 camera system is also on sale for $139.99 on Prime Day. It's normally $229.99, so that's a 40 per cent savings. Weatherproof for indoor or outdoor use, you can place and move the wireless Blink XT camera systems anywhere. They also feature built-in motion sensing with notifications.

When the motion detector is triggered, these Wi-Fi camera systems will send an alert to your smartphone and record a short video clip of the event to the cloud. But the best part is, you get free cloud storage. These totally wire-free systems have no monthly fees or service contract required. And Amazon promises they'll last a "very, very long time" on a single set of two AA lithium batteries.

If you're more interested in Amazon's other camera, Cloud Cam, that's on sale, too. You can get it for 50 per cent off with this deal here.

For more Prime Day deals in the US, see Pocket-lint's guide here. Keep in mind you need an Amazon Prime membership to shop Prime Day. However, you can get a 30-day free membership if you've not been a member before. To learn more about Amazon Prime, go here.