One of the best Prime Day 2018 deals is on an Amazon device: Cloud Cam.

You can buy Amazon Cloud Cam for 50 per cent off on Prime Day. It costs $59.99 (normally $119.99). It's perfect for those of you who want a smart indoor security camera that works with Alexa. It lets you keep track of your home, features 1080p Full HD resolution with a wide-viewing angle, night vision, two-way audio, and 24/7 livestream capabilities. It also uses computer vision algorithms that detect motion.

But the best part is it offers notifications, so you can get notified when Cloud Cam sees activity. Check in anytime or watch motion clips on the Cloud Cam mobile app or at cloudcam.amazon.com. It comes with a 30-day free trial of any Cloud Cam subscription, which allows you to get intelligent alerts, as well as advanced features like person detection, zones, and see up to 30 days of video history.

It also works with Alexa, so you can ask Alexa to show your live feed on your Amazon Fire TV, Fire Tablet, Echo Show, or Echo Spot. Cloud Cam even supports Amazon's new Amazon Key service for in-home deliveries. You can read all about Amazon Key from here.

For more Prime Day deals in the US, see Pocket-lint's guide here. Keep in mind you need an Amazon Prime membership to shop Prime Day. However, you can get a 30-day free membership if you've not been a member before. To learn more about Amazon Prime, go here.