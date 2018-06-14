Amazon has a new device: a deep-learning AI camera called DeepLens.

The company is now shipping the $250 camera, but this is a device primarily for developers. You see, it unveiled DeepLens in November as a way to help developers create AI image recognition apps and models. It features a 4-megapixel camera, can shoot 1080p video, and has 8GB of RAM plus an Atom processor with 106 gigaflops of performance tucked inside. It also has a bunch of I/O ports and connectivity options.

For instance, it has Micro HDMI, USB 2.0, a 2D mic array, and dual-band Wi-Fi. DeepLens is integrated with many of Amazon's AWS services, too. Those include the AWS IoT service Greengrass, which developers can use to deploy models to DeepLens, for example, as well as SageMaker, Amazon’s newest tool for building machine learning models. These make it easy to get started with DeepLens camera.

Apparently, if you run one of the pre-built samples that AWS offers, it should take you just 10 minutes to set up your DeepLens camera. So, developers who have never worked with machine learning can quickly leverage these templates and easily expand upon them. If you're confused about this effort, just know that it's Amazons way to put machine learning in the hands of every developer.

The company technically started taking pre-orders for DeepLens a few months ago, but now the camera is actually shipping. If any of this interests you, Amazon said you can now now order the camera in the US (it should come to the UK later) for $250.