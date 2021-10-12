(Pocket-lint) - Design Crowd artists were challenged to use their Photoshopping skills to put Star Wars characters into new unexpected places, situations and timelines. The results are almost certainly amusing.

"Star Wars characters in unexpected places" is one of several fantastic competitions that Design Crowd runs. With submissions from all manner of talented artists, you're bound to see some hilarious views of your favourite characters. We've collected some of our favourites, but be sure to check out the various galleries to see more.

Ewok getting coffee

Imagine you're off to the drive-through for a fresh morning coffee and this little chap leans out of the window with your drink.

Ewoks are clearly having fun moving into a much more urban environment than they're used to.

Chewbacca the time traveller

Imagine a world where Chewbacca has not only travelled across space but also through time in order to fight during World War 2. The army's secret weapon and a furry one at that.

Nien Nunb delivers the mail

Nien Nunb was an arms dealer and smuggler who later helped Alderaanians. He also flew as the co-pilot for General Lando Calrissian aboard the Millennium Falcon during the Battle of Endor.

But now he's fallen on harder times and is seen here delivering the post. Certainly a more peaceful profession at least.

C-3PO looks glorious in a dress

Everyone's favourite gold droid C-3PO is seen here turning to a new life of modelling. We have to admit, he looks great in a dress.

Admiral Ackbar on the wrong bridge

In an amusing crossover, Admiral Ackbar is seen as a Captain about a Starfleet vessel. How many Star Trek and Star Wars fans would be puzzled or annoyed by this?

Storm Trooper at the bus stop

This lonely Storm Trooper looks pretty miserable about having to wait around with the public in order to catch a bus.

He's ready for action, but we wonder where he keeps his change to pay the fare.

President John F. Kennedy and his wife Jacqueline

We wonder what would have happened to the United States if President John F. Kennedy had been a Wookie instead of a mere human being.

Sure, people might have had trouble understanding his manifesto, but look at that face. How could you not elect it?

Skywalker the slugger

We're not sure that a Jedi would be allowed to play baseball. After all, he could use the force to manipulate the ball and cheat for victory.

A light sabre probably wouldn't be a great choice for a bat either.

Dog walker

Fed up with not being able to hit anything, this Storm Trooper has given up their weapon and put their hand to dog walking instead. From the state of the gang on the lead, it looks like things are going well in the new profession.