  Acer unveils Holo360 and Vision360 cameras for use on-the-go and in the car

Acer has announced two new 360-degree cameras in the form of the Holo360 and Vision360. The former is a general-use camera for creating videos that can be viewed through virtual reality headsets, while the latter is for use in the car to record collisions and road trips.

The Holo360 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and runs on Qualcomm's Connected Camera Platform. It can be used to live-stream 360-degree videos via Wi-Fi or the integrated LTE connectivity, and a 3-inch touchscreen provides easy menu navigation.

Panomorph optics ensure image quality is consistently high and distortion-free, allowing photos to be viewed in 6.9k resolution and videos in 4K Ultra HD. Videos also be exported to virtual reality headsets to provide a truly immersive experience.

The Holo360 will be available from November in North America for $429 including a water-resistant case, and Europe from Q4 2017 for €349.

1/2 Acer

The Vision360 camera meanwhile is the perfect in-car companion, with two high-quality lenses covering all angles around the car. Video is record in 4K Ultra HD and if a collision occurs while on the move, the camera will automatically save a clip of the incident, along with the GPS location of where it happened.

Data is saved on the camera's internal storage as well as the cloud, so you can be sure you have evidence to make a claim.

If your car is hit while it's parked and you're away from it, the camera will automatically save a video clip of the incident to the cloud and send a notification to your smartphone.

Alternatively, the Vision360 camera can be used to record road trips, and like with the Holo360, content can be viewed using a virtual reality headset. Pricing and availability for the Acer Vision360 camera is yet to be announced.