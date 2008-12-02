  DxO Optics Pro v5.3.1 released

DxO Labs has announced the new version of DxO Optics Pro for Mac and Windows, which now supports the Canon EOS 50D and Nikon D90.

Version 5.3.1 also includes 50 new DxO Correction Modules for a variety of cameras including the Canon EOS 20D, 30D, 40D, 50D, 300D, 350D, 400D, the Nikon D40, D40x, D50, D60, D70, D70s, D90, D300 and D700.

To top it off, all DxO Optics Pro editions have a 33% saving available until 31December this year, which could save you around £75.

DxO Optics Pro v5.3.1 Standard is now listed at 79 euros (around £67) instead of 124 euros (£105), while v5.3.1 Elite is listed at 159 euros (£135) instead of 249 euros (£211).

Any customers that purchased DxO Optics Pro after 1 August 2007 are entitled to a free upgrade to version 5.3.1, otherwise you'll have to pay a discounted upgrade price of 46 euros (£40) for the Standard edition and 59 euros (£50) for Elite.

Each DxO Optics Pro license includes the standalone application, an Adobe Photoshop plug-in and an Adobe Lightroom plug-in, which can be installed on two computers.

Head over to the DxO Labs e-store to buy the software, available now.