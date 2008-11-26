  Sigma releases EM-140 DG macro flash

Sigma has announced the electronic flash macro EM-140 DG, designed to work with both AF 35mm film and DSLR cameras from Sony, Nikon, Canon and Sigma itself.

The EM-140 DG Macro Flash is said to be good for scientific and medical applications, as well as photographing subjects in fine detail when the shadowless mode is used.

The flash features dual flash tubes that can fire simultaneously or separately. Using only one flashtube creates modeling, which can give a 3D feeling to the subject. It makes it possible to check for reflections and shadows before actually taking the flash picture.

A wireless flash function is also available using the EM-140 DG as the master, and the EF-530 DG Super as a slave unit, creating fine shadow details as a result.

The flash features a guide number of 14 w/ISO 100, and includes High Speed Synchro and Exposure compensation functions as well for advanced flash photography.

Two adapter rings, 55mm and 58mm, are included with the flash, but you can buy 52mm, 62mm, 67mm, 72mm and 77mm adapters separately.

No news on dates or prices as yet but we'll get them to you when we get them.