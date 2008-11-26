  1. Home
Corel launches Paint Shop Pro promotion

Corel has launched a promotion that will see every customer buying the full version of Corel Paint Shop Pro Photo X2 Ultimate from the Corel eStore, getting a free Gorillapod tripod with every purchase.

The latest Corel Paint Shop Pro Photo software allows you to edit your photos, fixing brightness, colour and photo imperfection to improve your photos. The Ultimate edition features valuable extras like media recovery software, a creative content pack, Corel Painter Photo Essentials 4 and a 2 GB Toshiba flash drive.

The free Gorillapod is a super-light camera tripod featuring flexible leg joints that bend and rotate to allow you to secure your compact digital camera to virtually any surface. Worth nearly £20, it's a nice little extra for those times you need to go hands-free.

Running until the 31st January 2009, the countries included in the offer are the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands.

Corel Paint Shop Pro Photo X2 Ultimate is available now and to top off the promotion, is currently on offer with £10 off, making it £69. Don't forget to buy your copy from the online shop if you want to be eligible for the Gorillapod freebie though.

