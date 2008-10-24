Calumet launches pocket-friendly own-brand

Calumet has launched its new own-brand range of products with pocket-friendly prices aimed at beating the credit crunch.

First up are Calumet's digital photo frames, with three different-sized models in the range. There is 8.4", 10.4" and 15" to choose from, and all come with interchangable frames that you can change to suit your decor.

The frames read photos of up to 12 megapixels, and will also read MP3 audio files and motion JPEGs too. When you upload photos onto the frame (which has internal memory), you can adjust brightness, zoom, pan, rotate and delete all from the frame, as well as set a slideshow with music.

The frames have a six-position adjustable stand so you can decide how you want to stand the frame, come with a remote control and start from £79.99.

The next product Calumet is releasing from its own-brand range is a "crease-free" portable background system that incorporates an X-frame and adjustable stand, and can supposedly be assembled in minutes.

The unit stows away in a 36" long case, weighs in at 5.8kg and comes in ten different colour muslins. You'll get the full system with stand, frame, one 8x8 background and storage case for £117.50.

Calumet has promised that there will be more to come from this range, so if you're watching your pennies, watch this space.