Anne Geddes puts her photography into digital frames
Westinghouse Digital Electronics has partnered with photographer Anne Geddes to create a new range of digital photo frames which will feature her award-winning images pre-loaded onto the frames.
Users will be able to mix their own images with the specifically selected, and now iconic, photos and content of babies and children by Anne Geddes.
Doug Woo, president of Westinghouse Digital, said: "Westinghouse Digital is honored to enter into this partnership with Anne Geddes. As a leader in the digital photo frame market, we are looking to provide a large demographic of product purchasers with a dedicated piece of artwork that reflects individual style.
"For mothers, grandmothers or anyone who loves children, this is an essential collector's item -- something that resonates and relates to their overall lifestyle interest."
No more details have been released as yet, but we'll get them to you as soon as we have them.
- GoPro's camera tech might power future robots and self-driving cars
- Meet the Photoshop artist you'd want to be trolled by
- Light L16: This 16-in-1 camera is a real product you can buy. No, really.
- Snow pictures: How to take beautiful photos in the snow
- Sony's new A7 III is a "basic" mirrorless camera that's anything but
- It's about time: Google Clips AI camera is finally available to buy
- Canon ups its budget DSLR game, intros EOS 2000D and 4000D
- Canon EOS M50 initial review: Hooray for 4K
- Canon EOS 2000D initial review: Asserting DSLR's entry-level place in a smartphone world?
- 29 of the most famous alien and monster photographs ever taken
Comments