  Epson introduces three new Print Academy courses

Epson has announced it will be introducing three new Print Academy courses, following the success of the academy since its launch just over a year ago.

The courses are set to cover art and macro phootgraphy, scanning and live portrait photography, and will be held at Epson's headquarters in Hertfordshire in November 2008. The classes aim to provide real-life practical advice with expert guidance from Epson staff and acclaimed photographers.

The first of the new courses, Print Academy: Art and Macro Photography, will lead attendees through a series of artistic processes in art and macro photography, from setting up equipment and lighting to choosing the right frame for the finished image. The class will be taken by John Humphrey, renowned close-up, floral and abstract photographer and Royal Photographic Society exhibitor, and Sue Bishop, wildlife photography author and founder of Light and Land, the most successful photographic tour company in the UK.

The second new course, Print Academy: Scan, will take participants from the process of image acquisition through to preparation for print. Topics you can expect to be covered include hardware calibration, driver selection, and resolution, with live demonstrations of scanning, image enhancement and printing. This course will be led by imaging expert Mark Payne.

Finally, Print Academy: Live Portrait Photography will provide guidance on capture-to-print techniques, including colour management and image processing, with the opportunity for attendees to take part in a photo shoot with a live portrait model. The course will be taken by Jonathan Briggs, former MD of the Association of Photographers, who has 10 years' experience working with software across the design, imaging and photographic sectors.

Epson's original Print Academy course which started off the whole thing is also set to increase in frequency to run at least once every month. Topics covered include colour perception and management settings, non-destructive processing and the use of ICC profiles.

The original Print Academy, Art and Macro Photography and Scan courses cost just £65 per person, with the Live Portrait Photography workshop priced at just £99.