Aiptek releases AHD 300 budget HD camcorder

Aiptek has just launched the AHD 300, a palm-sized camcorder providing 1080p high definition video for those on a budget.

Designed for ultimate portability the camcorder can be used to capture 8 megapixel still images as well as 1080p 5 megapixel video at 30fps. Aimed at the amateur video maker, the setup is as easy as point and record.

As well as HD recording, the camera can also record in CIF mode (352x240) for easy-to-upload YouTube videos. The camera features a 4x digital zoom with auto focus and a Macro mode that ensures both distant and close-up shots come out clear.

Other features include a bright 2.4-inch swivel-mounted TFT LDC display which allows for playback and previewing of both your video and still images. You'll find standard functions such as red eye reduction, flash for still images and a self timer, you'll also find five different whit balance modes, a night mode for low light video capture and three settings for stills photography, including black and white and "classic".

Storage capacity on the camcorder can stretch to 32GB via SDHC card, which would mean the AHD 300 would be able to store up to eight hours of 1080p high-def video in .mov format, or up to 4,000 images.

Being aimed at amateurs, the focus of the design is on ease of use - therefore the units are turned on and off by simply opening or closing the LCD display and recording is started with just one touch of a button.

The AHD 300 is also extremely portable, measuring in at just 120 x 73 x 34mm, it can pretty much be carried everywhere so you can grab a shot or video whenever the opportunity arises.

Supplied with the camera is a Li-ion rechargable battery, remote control, carry pouch, video component out cable, AV cable, USB cable for data transfer or battery recharging and application software. For a faster charge an A/C adaptor is also provided.

The Aiptek AHD 300 will be available from August 2008 and will hit the shelves with a price tag of £129.99.