  Kata introduces new pouches to its DPS range

Bogen Imaging has launched a new range of holster and pouches to its range of DPS bags.

Launched in 2007 the DPS range from Kata is a portfolio of compact, protective carrying solutions for photographers.

The new Kata DH-421 will fit most compact camera sizes from ultra-slim to bridge cameras, whilst the Kata DH-423 and Kata DH-425 provide protection for small to medium DSLRs with a standard or zoom lens attached.

Compact cameras can also be protected with the launch of four new point and shoot pouches, the Kata DF-404, DF-406, DF-408 and DHP 485.

Each pouch features Thermo-Shield Technology (TST) RIB Structural Protection for storage of cameras, as well as accessories like memory cards and batteries.

All of the new pouches have the option of either a shoulder strap or the belt loop, so you can choose what suits.

Kata’s new Digital Hip Pouch the DHP-485 on the other hand has a bit more space, holding a camera with superb TST protection whilst also having room to store personal things, such as a wallet or map. As with the other products, the pouch also features a shoulder strap for versatile wearing across your shoulders.

The new Kata holster bags and pouches bags will be available from August and prices range from £9.95 to £29.95.