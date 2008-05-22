Lowepro launches two new belt packs

Lowepro have just launched a brand new belt pack for the summer, that should keep your camera safe no matter where you're off to.

The Inverse AW belt pack features two models in the range, Inverse 100 and 200.

In the Inverse 100 there’s enough room for a DSLR with a medium sized zoom lens attached, plus additional space for a further lens, charger, filters and memory cards.

However, the Inverse 200 can accommodate a larger lens attached to the camera body (up to a standard 200mm lens), plus room for two more lenses and accessories. Both models have a quick access lid with memory card pockets and are lined in soft Tricot fabric to protect your gear from scratches.

Both also feature Lowepro’s SlipLock loops, should you need to attach any additional pouches or accessories, a large external pocket with compreesion straps, and a stretch mesh pocket suitable for holding a water bottle.

The belt packs come in a choice of three colours - black, arctic blue and black, and leaf green and black - and are worn around the waist as the name would suggest.

Inverse 100 and 200 will be priced at £59 and £69 respectively, and are available from August.