Epson announces £1000 cashback on Stylus Pro 11880

Epson's first 64in large format printer, the Stylus Pro 11880 currently has a whopping £1000 cashback offer on it.

The award-winning printer is the world's first 64in to feature a Micro Piezo TFP printhead and new UltraChrome K3 with Vivid Magenta inkset.

The Micro Piezo Thin-Film printhead ejects approximately 40,000 droplets of ink per second, while the Vivid Magenta inkset includes nine high capacity ink cartridges with dedicated channels for both photo and matte black inks.

Epson reckon it's the company's most advanced technology yet, combining top-notch image quality at exceptional speed.

It seems the industry may just agree. The Stylus Pro 11880 won the prestigious EDP award 2008 for the Best Photographic Printer of the Year and was also named Best large format printer in Europe 2008 at the TIPA awards. Not a bad year for it then, really.

The offer, which runs until 30 June 2008, reduces the list price to £8995 + VAT.