Gitzo launches jacket for outdoor snappers

Gitzo has launched a line of jackets, which are designed specifically for the outdoor photographer.

The new range is claimed will keep photographers warm and dry but the jackets are also designed so that all of your photographic equipment easily accessible.

First up is the Gitzo Four Season fully waterproof jacket, which is £329.95 for the extra large version.

This jacket has been jointly developed with pro photographers.

It is fully breathable and with a controlled ventilation system, it is suitable for various climates.

In cold climates it is possible to zip the jacket together with the Gitzo fleece jacket.

Gitzo has also made the jacket waterproof with elastic wrist guards to stop water getting down your sleeves as well as a Lightshield which is incorporated in the hood of the jacket for additional support.

The Lightshield can be used to protect the camera from water and the LCD screen from light.

The jacket also includes a high visibility kit to support photographers when visibility and safety are key factors.

The Gitzo Fleece jacket is designed for photographers who are looking for protection from wind and cold.

Priced £229.95 for the extra large size, it is made from materials including Teflon treated nylon, Cordura, Ecodry and a Zero Wind membrane.

As well as various internal and external pockets the jacket also features padded shoulders and elbows for maximum protection.

There is also a snap hook and several loops that can be attached to hold various personal items such as a monopod.

Both jackets are available from May in Medium, Large and Extra Large sizes in the UK through Bogen Imaging.