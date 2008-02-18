  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cameras
    3. >
  3. Camera news

Price confirmed for Sigma DP1

|
  Price confirmed for Sigma DP1

Sigma Imaging has confirmed the price for the long-awaited DP1 digital compact, which is finally to arrive in the UK this April.

The DP1 compact features a 14 megapixel Foveon X3 direct image sensor (2652 × 1768 × 3 layers) - the same one as in the Sigma SD14 DSLR.

It was first announced way back at Photokina in 2006.

The DP1 is £549.99, but will also be available in a kit, which comprises the DP1 and VF-11 View Finder, will also be available with a suggested retail price of £599.99.

Snappers can also buy the VF-11 view finder by itself for £84.99.

Other accessories include the HA-11 hood adapter for £19.99; the EF-140 DG electronic flash for £44.99; the SAC-3 AC Adapter for £39.99; the BC-31 Battery Charger, which is priced £39.99; and finally the BP-31 Li-ion Battery, which costs £29.99.

PopularIn Cameras
  1. 35 breath-taking images from the International Space Station
  2. Then and now: A photographic vision of the past
  3. Sony RX100 VI with 24-200mm lens will launch in July for £1,150
  4. PanoClip camera for iPhone lets you shoot 360-degree and "tiny planet" photos for just $49.99
  5. How to become an Instagram sensation without ever leaving the house
  1. Incredible photos that flip your perspective of the world
  2. Fujifilm X-T100 combines powerful photo skills and retro looks in an affordable package
  3. Incredible photographer tricks the eye without Photoshop
  4. 18 incredible images of our world snapped from space
  5. Fujifilm's Instax SQ6 camera turns you into a walking Instagram feed
Comments