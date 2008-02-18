  Price confirmed for Sigma DP1

Sigma Imaging has confirmed the price for the long-awaited DP1 digital compact, which is finally to arrive in the UK this April.

The DP1 compact features a 14 megapixel Foveon X3 direct image sensor (2652 × 1768 × 3 layers) - the same one as in the Sigma SD14 DSLR.

It was first announced way back at Photokina in 2006.

The DP1 is £549.99, but will also be available in a kit, which comprises the DP1 and VF-11 View Finder, will also be available with a suggested retail price of £599.99.

Snappers can also buy the VF-11 view finder by itself for £84.99.

Other accessories include the HA-11 hood adapter for £19.99; the EF-140 DG electronic flash for £44.99; the SAC-3 AC Adapter for £39.99; the BC-31 Battery Charger, which is priced £39.99; and finally the BP-31 Li-ion Battery, which costs £29.99.