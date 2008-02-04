  Tamron unveils 10-24mm optic

Tamron is developing the SP AF 10-24MM F/3.5-4.5 DI II LD Aspherical (IF) - a new lens designed for exclusive use with DSLRs with APS-C sized sensors.

"The lens covers an extended focal length range that is particularly wide for an ultra wide-angle zoom lens, while improving the aperture to F/3.5-4.5 and keeping the filter diameter to 77mm", says Tamron.

It covers a focal length range equivalent to 16-37mm when converted to a 35mm full-size format.

It also boasts an ultra-wide zoom ratio of more than 2X.

An HID (High Index/High Dispersion) glass element and a pair of LD glass elements minimise on-axis and lateral chromatic aberrations while a glass-molded aspherical element and three hybrid aspherical elements compensate for spherical and comatic aberrations and distortion.

These are coupled with an internal surface coating, which reduces ghosting and flare.

Additional specs include a minimum focus distance of 0.24m throughout the entire zoom range and maximum aperture of f/3.5-4.5.

A glare-reducing flower-shaped lens hood is included as a standard accessory.

The lens will come with Canon, Nikon, Pentax and Sony fittings, but we do not have a price or UK release date as yet.

Key features at a glance for the Tamron SP AF 10-24mm:

- Focal Length: 10-24 mm

- Maximum aperture: f/3.5-4.5

- Minimum aperture: f/22

- Maximim magnification ratio: 1:5.1

- Lens construction: 12 elements in nine groups

- Minimum focus distance: 0.24m

- Filter attachment size: 77mm

- Dimensions: 83.2mmx86.5mm

- Weight: 370g