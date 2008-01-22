  Plustek unveils two pro-level scanners

Plustek has launched the OpticPro A320 and A360 - its first large-format scanners.

The A320 can scan an A3 size document, at 300 dpi, with an area of up to 30 x 43cms in as little as 11.2 seconds.

The A360 includes high speed I.R.I.S Readiris software, so can scan the same document in 2.4 seconds and can read documents with a mix of languages.

Both scanners have seven one-touch scan buttons which can be set to the most common scanning functions such as scan, copy, fax and email.

They also come bundled with image processing and document management software. The software enables PDF conversion, optical character recognition (OCR) and "easy sharing of files over a network".

The OpticPro A320 scanner includes NewSoft Presto! Image Folio 4.5, NewSoft Presto! PageManager 7.10, Abbyy FineReader 6.0 Sprint Plus – which recognises up to 177 languages and converts the information into Word or Excel documents, Plustek DI Capture and Plustek DocAction.



The OpticPro A360 scanner comes with NewSoftPresto! ImageFolio 4.5, NewSoftPresto! PageManager 7.10, I.R.I.SReadiris Pro 10 Corporate Edition – which can read documents that mix several languages, AdobeAcrobat Reader

and PlustekD1 Capture & DocAction.

The OpticPro A320 and A360 work with Windows 2000, XP and Vista and are priced at £488 and £1399, respectively, including VAT.