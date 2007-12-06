  Akvis launches noise busting software

Akvis has launched the fifth incarnation of its noise reduction package - Noise Buster.

The software works with both digital images captured on camera as well as scanned files.

It uses algorithms to smooth out noise in images but without loosing image detail.

This latest version of the software, which is compatible with both Mac (including Leopard) and PC systems, offers improved algorithms, a new histogram option, and compatibility with Photoshop Elements 6.0.

The program tips and individual controls for luminance and colour noise has been carried over from the previous version.

It can also, for the first time, be bought direct from the developer as a standalone package for around £25. A bundle with Akvis Enhancer brings the price down to £17.

However, existing customers can upgrade for free. And there is also a plug-in version of the package available, which includes a batch processing facility.