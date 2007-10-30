  Serif launches PhotoPlus X2

Serif has launched the new PhotoPlus X2 Studio Pack which is the new Microsoft Windows Vista certified version of Serif’s "digital imaging powerhouse".

This release claims to bring even greater breadth to the photo fixing, image editing and creative power of PhotoPlus X2 while making the task of improving photos even easier thanks to impressive new automated helpers.

Managing and sharing image collections is said to take a step forward, too, with AlbumPlus SE Pro’s improved organising and search capabilities, new printed projects, slideshows for sharing with friends and family, plus the option to purchase photo prints and gifts.

New PhotoPlus X2 Studio Pack features include:

• Automated Makeover Studio – Let PhotoPlus X2 help remove imperfections from portraits

• New Image Fixing Power – Improve photos with enhanced QuickFix Studio and new tools

• New Artistic Effects – Image effects such as Comic Book, Textures, and Vignette

• Slideshows and Photo Discs – Share photos and artwork with friends, family, and colleagues

• Photo Prints and Gifts – Order photo prints, canvases, or personalised photo gifts

The list price for the new software is £59.99, upgrade prices available too.