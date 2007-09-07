  Corel launches Paint Shop Pro Photo X2

Corel has announced the launch of Corel Paint Shop Pro Photo X2,described as the ideal digital photography software for aspiring photographers and business communicators who want to transform their digital pictures into professional looking photos fast.

Corel Paint Shop Pro Photo X2 provides users a selection of photo editing features ranging from automatic tools for quick fixes to precision controls for fine-tuning.

Corel Paint Shop Pro Photo X2 claims to offer a number of new features and significant enhancements to bring the power and creative possibilities of digital photography to more users.

New features in Corel Paint Shop Pro Photo X2, as highlighted by Corel, include:

Express Lab - The all-new Express

Lab mode enables users to view and edit dozens of photos in the time it used to take to edit just a few. When using Express Lab, users can rapidly crop, rotate, apply color adjustments and perform other common tasks on large numbers of images without having to open each image individually. Now even new users can edit photos with the speed and efficiency of a professional photographer. Express Lab includes full support for all file formats including camera raw.

Graphite Look and Feel - Corel Paint Shop Pro Photo X2 features a new graphite workspace that puts the focus on the photo. The new interface also provides a neutral background for unbiased color adjustments.

HDR Photo Merge - With the NEW HDR Photo Merge, users can easily create photos that capture the full details found in the shadows and the highlights of a high-contrast scene. Users can combine two or more photos taken at different exposures and use the Clarify feature to automatically dodge and burn; bringing out the contrast.

Makeover Tools - With the NEW Thinify tool, users can make anyone look thinner with just one click. The NEWEye Drop tool takes the red out of bloodshot eyes. The popular Suntan brush and Blemish Fixer have also been enhanced so users of any skill level can quickly and easily touch up images like the pros.

Layer Styles - With the NEW Layer

Styles, photographers and business users can add drop shadows, embossing, outer and inner glows, bevels and reflections to text, photos and creative projects.

Visible Watermarks - Users can easily create and add a personal watermark to their photos, whether they are a

professional photographer sharing proofs with a client or an individual user who wants to share images online.

Auto-Preserve Originals - The NEW Auto-Preserve Originals option enables users to freely experiment with changes to their photos, confident that their original image is preserved.

Save for Office - With the NEW Save for Office option, photos are automatically resized and saved in the appropriate format for a given project. File sizes are also automatically compressed to make it easier for the business user to share images via email. Users who prefer to Copy and Paste can use the NEW Copy Special options for the same benefits.

Dynamic Language Switching - With Dynamic Language Switching, Corel Paint Shop Pro Photo X2 makes it easy for users to work in their preferred language, a feature especially useful to Corel's growing number of multinational corporate site license customers.

Crop as New Image - For people who scan multiple images at once, the Crop as New Image option automatically opens scanned photos into separate documents, dramatically increasing the speed and efficiency with which users can crop and save their photos.

Corel Paint Shop Pro Photo X2 is available now for £79. For a complete list of new and enhanced features in Corel Paint Shop Pro Photo X2, visit the link below.