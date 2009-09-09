  1. Home
  2. Cameras
  Camera news

Five great rangefinder cameras

Five great rangefinder cameras
SLRs may have the whizz-bang-flash of photography but there's a definite refined elegance of the rangefinder cameras. These snappers have been around for the best part of 100 years and there's something of a resurgence going on in look, as with the Olympus Pen EP-1, and even in true functionality as we've seen with the launch of the fully digital Leica M9 today.

There's more rangefinder cameras by more manufacturers still kicking about eBay and specialist shops than most other formats because of their eminently collectable looks and unique photographic results. So, if you're looking to pick one up, here are five, out of many fine examples, that we would recommend.

1. Contax G2

Type:
35mm film
Year introduced:
1996
Current price:
£495 with Zeiss Planar (2nd hand)



five great rangefinder cameras image 3


2. Epson R-D1

Type:
Digital
Year introduced:
2004
Current price:
$2,653 (2nd hand)



five great rangefinder cameras image 4


3. Konica Hexar RF

Type:
35mm film
Year introduced:
1999
Current price:
$989 (2nd hand)



five great rangefinder cameras image 5


4. Voigtlander Bessa R2A

Type:
35mm film
Year introduced:
2004
Current price:
£351



five great rangefinder cameras image 6


5. Leica M9

Type:
Digital
Year introduced:
2009
Current price:
£4850



five great rangefinder cameras image 7


