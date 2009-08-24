Pandigital announces PanTouch Clear digi-frames

US company Pandigital has announced the European launch of its PanTouch Clear line of digital photo frames.

The range - that comprises of an 8-inch and a 10.4-inch model - claims to offer a "dramatic" design by creating the perception of the displayed images "floating" amongst the glass surround.

Measuring a third of an inch thick, said to be the thinnest on the market, the frames are angled as ideal to be wall-hung in stylish homes and offices.

With an 800 x 600 resolution and a 4:3 ratio display, the frames offer control icons that can be touched directly across the entire glass surface of the frame.

The 8-inch model gets 1GB storage and a six-in-one card reader while the 10-incher offers 2GB and a five-in-one card reader as well as USB connectivity in both.

Features include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth hook up, programmable on/off times, a clock and calendar functions and can be used to play video and MP3 files as well as Jpeg pics.

The 8-incher (PAN8000DWPCF1) has a recommended price of £109 while the larger model (PAN1002DWPCF1) should cost around £149.