  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cameras
    3. >
  3. Camera news

Pandigital announces PanTouch Clear digi-frames

|
1/3  
Pandigital announces PanTouch Clear digi-frames

US company Pandigital has announced the European launch of its PanTouch Clear line of digital photo frames.

The range - that comprises of an 8-inch and a 10.4-inch model - claims to offer a "dramatic" design by creating the perception of the displayed images "floating" amongst the glass surround.

Measuring a third of an inch thick, said to be the thinnest on the market, the frames are angled as ideal to be wall-hung in stylish homes and offices.

With an 800 x 600 resolution and a 4:3 ratio display, the frames offer control icons that can be touched directly across the entire glass surface of the frame.

The 8-inch model gets 1GB storage and a six-in-one card reader while the 10-incher offers 2GB and a five-in-one card reader as well as USB connectivity in both.

Features include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth hook up, programmable on/off times, a clock and calendar functions and can be used to play video and MP3 files as well as Jpeg pics.

The 8-incher (PAN8000DWPCF1) has a recommended price of £109 while the larger model (PAN1002DWPCF1) should cost around £149.

PopularIn Cameras
  1. Awesome high-speed photography that's bound to astound
  2. Mind-blowing works of hyper-realistic art you won't believe aren't photos
  3. Brilliant views from around the world captured by Street View
  4. Amazon now sells a DeepLens AI camera, but it's not for everyone
  5. 35 breath-taking images from the International Space Station
  1. Then and now: A photographic vision of the past
  2. Sony RX100 VI with 24-200mm lens will launch in July for £1,150
  3. PanoClip camera for iPhone lets you shoot 360-degree and "tiny planet" photos for just $49.99
  4. How to become an Instagram sensation without ever leaving the house
  5. Incredible photos that flip your perspective of the world
Comments