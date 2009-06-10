Eye-Fi launches "Pro" wireless SD card
Eye-Fi has announced a new product for professional photographers - the Eye-Fi Pro. Like their other products, the Pro is an SDHC card that lets users upload pictures to the internet straight from their camera.
The Pro supports RAW, JPEG and various video files, as well as being able to geo-tag photos and upload in a ad-hoc fashion. That means that no wireless router is needed to upload data to computer. Lastly, there's a 'selective transfer' option, which will only upload images that you set as 'protected'.
To use it, your camera must be SDHC compatible, and you'll need a Windows or Mac PC. The Eye-Fi Pro costs $149, but it's currently not available outside of the US, Canada and Japan. Let's hope they bring them across the Atlantic soon, but in the meantime, you shouldn't have too many difficulties importing them.
- GoPro's camera tech might power future robots and self-driving cars
- Meet the Photoshop artist you'd want to be trolled by
- Light L16: This 16-in-1 camera is a real product you can buy. No, really.
- Snow pictures: How to take beautiful photos in the snow
- Sony's new A7 III is a "basic" mirrorless camera that's anything but
- It's about time: Google Clips AI camera is finally available to buy
- Canon ups its budget DSLR game, intros EOS 2000D and 4000D
- Canon EOS M50 initial review: Hooray for 4K
- Canon EOS 2000D initial review: Asserting DSLR's entry-level place in a smartphone world?
- 29 of the most famous alien and monster photographs ever taken
Comments