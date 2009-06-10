  Eye-Fi launches "Pro" wireless SD card

Eye-Fi has announced a new product for professional photographers - the Eye-Fi Pro. Like their other products, the Pro is an SDHC card that lets users upload pictures to the internet straight from their camera.

The Pro supports RAW, JPEG and various video files, as well as being able to geo-tag photos and upload in a ad-hoc fashion. That means that no wireless router is needed to upload data to computer. Lastly, there's a 'selective transfer' option, which will only upload images that you set as 'protected'.

To use it, your camera must be SDHC compatible, and you'll need a Windows or Mac PC. The Eye-Fi Pro costs $149, but it's currently not available outside of the US, Canada and Japan. Let's hope they bring them across the Atlantic soon, but in the meantime, you shouldn't have too many difficulties importing them.