AgfaPhoto launches sensor 830s and 530s

AgfaPhoto has launched two new cameras at PMA 2009 which utilise the company's trademark "red sensor button" first seen in 1969.

The sensor 830s and 530s will be the first digital cameras from the company to feature the red sensor button, which will apparently allow for an "especially sensitive shutter release".

"Whilst in many design-orientated cameras there is the constant introduction of ever smaller shutter buttons, we place great store on the sensor technology for simplicity and user-comfort", says Michael Roessler, CEO at plawa.

The shutter button of the AgfaPhoto sensor 830s and 530s has a 14mm diameter, and allows the full area of the finger tip to sit comfortably on the shutter button to reduce shaking.

The AgfaPhoto sensor 530s offers a 5-megapixel resolution, 3x optical and 8x digital zoom, while the AgfaPhoto sensor 830s offers an 8-megapixel resolution and a 3x optical and 5x digital zoom.

Both cameras feature face detection, video recording and 2.4-inch screens, and there are also 12 scene modes and nine photo frames to choose from.

The AgfaPhoto 830s and 530s are set to launch in the US immediately for $89.95 and $69.95. They will both be available in a choice of black, bronze, rosé and royal blue.