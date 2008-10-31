Digital Foci launches OLED photo viewer

In the States, Digital Foci has launched the Pocket Album Deluxe OLED 2.8 photo viewer.

The device has a small screen at 2.8-inches - but it's an OLED display which should mean the image clarity and quality is high.

The viewer's screen offers a brighter picture, with a higher contrast ratio (10,000:1) and wider viewing angles than conventional LED screens.

It has a built-in memory capacity for 4000 images and offers five hours of playback and can recharge via an included AC adapter or USB power.

JPG, TIF, GIF, PNG and BMP formats are supported via the bundled software and playback options include viewing thumbnails, 2x2 grids, full-screen, slideshows and random-image slideshows.

The Pocket Album comes with a stand, wrist strap, USB cable and case, and is available now for $100 in red, charcoal and sky blue.