Minox DSC digital spy camera launches

Minox has launched the DSC mini digital spy camera measuring just 86 x 29 x 20mm at the Photokina show that's aimed at "leisure secret agents".

With a 5-megapixel resolution and video playback mode, images are saved on a microSD card.

The main element of the camera doesn't however have a digital viewfinder or a flash. For that you have to bolt on an extra box.

The bolt-on then adds an external flash attachment, that has an integrated 1.5-inch TFT LCD display.

Image data can be saved on microSD cards of up to 16 GB, in addition to using the unspecified internal memory.

The DSC will come complete with external flash with display, a leather case, rechargeable batteries for camera and flash, a USB cable and a user manual with operating instructions.

No price as yet but it should be available from October in the UK.