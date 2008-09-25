  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cameras
    3. >
  3. Camera news

Minox DSC digital spy camera launches

|
1/7  

Minox has launched the DSC mini digital spy camera measuring just 86 x 29 x 20mm at the Photokina show that's aimed at "leisure secret agents".

With a 5-megapixel resolution and video playback mode, images are saved on a microSD card.

The main element of the camera doesn't however have a digital viewfinder or a flash. For that you have to bolt on an extra box.

The bolt-on then adds an external flash attachment, that has an integrated 1.5-inch TFT LCD display.

Image data can be saved on microSD cards of up to 16 GB, in addition to using the unspecified internal memory.

The DSC will come complete with external flash with display, a leather case, rechargeable batteries for camera and flash, a USB cable and a user manual with operating instructions.

No price as yet but it should be available from October in the UK.

PopularIn Cameras
  1. Incredible photos that flip your perspective of the world
  2. Fujifilm X-T100 combines powerful photo skills and retro looks in an affordable package
  3. Incredible photographer tricks the eye without Photoshop
  4. 18 incredible images of our world snapped from space
  5. Fujifilm's Instax SQ6 camera turns you into a walking Instagram feed
  1. Panasonic Lumix FT7 is a go-anywhere, do-it-all compact digital camera
  2. Lost and Found - The missing NYC Parks Photos
  3. Photo editing made easy: How to remove backgrounds, unwanted objects and edit images in seconds
  4. The 24 most expensive photos that sold for millions
  5. The best GoPro 2018: Which GoPro should you buy today?
Comments