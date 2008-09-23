  Minox to launch 10 megapixel snapper - the DC 1033

There has been a barrage of camera launches today and here's another one.

Minox - best known for its miniature cameras and spy models - has launched the 10-megapixel DC 1033.

This £199 is set to hit shelves in November.

Main specs include a 2.7-inch TFT screen and an autofocus 5x optical zoom multicoated MINOCTAR lens (which delivers a 35mm viewing angle equivalent of a 37-185mm).

Built-in features include an image stabiliser, smile detection as well as portrait, landscape and panorama shooting modes, and manual white balance settings (incandescent, daylight, cloudy and fluorescent).

The DC 1033 can also shoot video clips or record voice messages as it has built-in speakers and a microphone.

It takes SD cards up to 16GB but also has 32MB of internal memory.

Also worth a mention are its PictBridge port and USB 2.0 port.

Design-wise, the DC 1033 is 94 x 55 x 24mm and has a silver-anodised aluminium body, which it claims is light and so highly portable.