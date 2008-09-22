BenQ launches E1050 compact camera

BenQ has added a new camera to its range in the shape of the E1050, claiming it is the world's slimmest 10-megapixel camera.

Measuring in at 16.9mm thick, it boasts a 3-inch LCD screen, 3x optical zoom and is capable of taking 16:9 HD pictures at ISO 3200. Other features include a web sharing mode and AF assist lamp.

The web sharing mode allows users to record video at 640 x 480 at 30fps, for up to 10 minutes. This is the optimal settings for most video sharing sites, such as YouTube, so there's no need to resize or reformat before uploading.

The AF assist lamp on the other hand, works with the ISO 3200 allowing users to take pictures in low lighting without the need for the flash.

As seems to be expected in cameras these days, the E1050 comes with in-camera red eye remover, but lacks face detection which is surprising. However there are 32 shooting modes that cover things such as "Museum", "Party", "Beach" and "Fireworks", as well as the standard auto and video settings.