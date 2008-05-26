  Amazon leaks Canon 5D Mark II details

Wiley, the book publishers, has all but confirmed the launch of the latest Canon digital SLR for later in the year via a listing on Amazon.

Although the camera has yet to be confirmed officially by Canon, that hasn’t stopped Amazon listing a guide book on the new model.

“Canon EOS 5D Mark II Digital Field Guide” by Charlotte K. Lowrie has appeared on the internet shopping site with a due date on 10 November 2008 suggesting that Canon will use the bi-annual photography trade show Photokina to launch the new high-end model.

According to the blurb, the “Digital Field Guides are bestselling, beautiful books that deliver information to the consumer in an easy-to-understand way. The Canon EOS 5D Mark II Digital Field Guide will feature over 300 beautiful pictures by acclaimed photographer Charlotte Lowrie. This portable guide will be perfect for professional photographers to take with them anywhere to reference at any time. It’ll help readers better understand this complicated camera and show them how to get the exact shot they want every time”.

We are awaiting comment from Canon.