  Eye-Fi releases new "Explore" wireless memory card

Eye-Fi has added a new wireless memory card to its range, which it believes will make photo sharing even easier.

The Eye-Fi Explore will allow users to take photos and upload them instantly by using one of 10,000 (US) hotspots on the move.

The added functionality of the Eye-Fi Explore will also automatically tag the photos with information of where they were captured, known as geotagging.

"The Eye-Fi Explore delivers the two enhancements most requested by our users", said Jef Holove, CEO for Eye-Fi.

"Our geotagging service automates what is today a compelling, though time-consuming and manual, experience. And, our hotspot access will allow travelers, bloggers, and anyone on the go to upload, share and save their pictures before they even get home."

Through a partnership with Skyhook Wireless, Eye-Fi Explore will use its built-in wireless technology to locate nearby Wi-Fi access points when pictures are captured within the Skyhook coverage area. The Eye-Fi service then uses this information to encode each photo with geographic location, quickly and simply.

Wayport are enabling the hotspot connectivity across the US, but users can also upload images through their home wireless connection. Photos can be sent automatically to the users' home computer and to one of 25 online photo sharing, printing, social networking or blogging sites. Eye-Fi will notify users via SMS or email messages regarding the progress of the upload session.

So what's included in this nice little package? Well, the 2GB Eye-Fi Explore includes unlimited web uploads, unlimited geotagging and one year of hotspot access at Wayport locations.

As Wayport currently only services the US, the card is really only useful over there for hotspot access. However, Skyhook does work across 70% of the UK so if it's the wireless geotagging you like the sound of you could always try it out for that.

The card retails for $129.00 (about $65) will be available at US major online retailers beginning 6 June.