Budget HD camcorder launched by DXG

|
1/3  

DXG has unveiled what is being mooted as one of the cheapest HD-capable camcorders on the market.

The DXG-569V delivers a full-speed, 720p (1280 x 720) movies.

But, explains Electronista, it also lets users edit videos in other video editing packages or upload to YouTube without having to change video formats first.

The fact that the camcorder doesn't have an optical zoom is probably why DXG can give it a $170 price tag.

Instead it has a 2x digital zoom with LED flash for focus.

The camcorder also doubles up as a still camera capturing images at 5 megapixels, or 8 megapixels when interpolated.

And additional features worth a mention are voice memo recording; 32MB of memory and compatibility with SDHC cards up to 8GB and higher.

No news on a UK launch though as yet.

