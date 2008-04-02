Sanyo Xacti CG9 camcorder gets UK launch

We saw this recently released in the Far East, but Sanyo's latest addition to its Xacti range - the CG9 digital movie camera - has now launched in UK.

The Xacti CG9 is described as "an exceptionally easy-to-use and affordable" MPEG4 digital camcorder with 9.1-megapixel still image capability.

It features an "advanced" CMOS image sensor for capturing video and stills, and can record in MPEG4 AVC/H.264 video codec to SD card, has a 5x optical zoom and a 2.5-inch LCD screen.

With a pocket-sized design and ergonomic shape, the CG9 is designed to easily upload video and still photos to the web in formats optimised for instantly sharing on sites like YouTube, Facebook, MySpace and others.

The SANYO Xacti CG9 will be available in the UK from mid-April 2008 for around the £200 mark and comes in a choice of silver, black or pink.