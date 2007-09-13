Navman S-Series satnavs officially revealed

Navman has officially launched its new S-Series, following a "dramatic redesign" of the company's satellite navigation systems.

The new devices - the S30, S50, S70 and S90i - were revealed ahead of schedule when Amazon managed another of their now near-famous slips by making the product pages live too soon.

Leaks aside, the new range has apparently been brewed up over a year of Navman listening to customers, finding out what they want and redesigning the product range from the inside out.

Boasting more 500 enhancements to the range there's product solutions for first-time entry level satnavvers as well as a high-end version for big spenders.

Such improvements include completely updated maps, PIN code security, anti-glare widescreen displays, new slimline designs, safety camera info, spoken voice directions, auto dimming displays, traffic info and Bluetooth connectivity with your mobile phone.

Worthy of seperate mention, for the novelty value if nothing else, the range boasts Navman's NavPix technology that allows you to navigate to pictures and snap your own NavPix destinations.

For the first time, an online image search powered by Flickr is expanding this theme and gives you access to a 23 million geo-tagged images that you can download onto your Navman device, and navigate straight there with one touch.

The devices will be available this month, except the S90i which will be out in October. The Navman S-Series at a glance (in Navman's wording) with pricing:

Navman S90i: Beyond navigation (£299.99)

- Stylish, intelligent design

- Safe, easy to use menu

- Brilliant, sharp 4.3-inch high quality touch screen

- Latest 2007.4 European maps pre-installed

- Built in real-time traffic receiver – sub free

- Integrated Bluetooth hands-free calling

- Text to Speech (TTS) – speaks "next turn" road names

- Preloaded safety camera data – free trial

- Route traffic overview

- NavPix technology – navigate to pictures

- Integrated NavPix camera

- New Navman Desktop Manager inc. Mileage reporter

- PIN code lock

Navman S70: Europe on widescreen (£199.99)

- Stylish, intelligent design

- Safe, easy to use menu

- Brilliant, sharp 4.3-inch high quality touch screen

- Latest 2007.4 European maps pre-installed

- Real time traffic information (optional)

- Integrated Bluetooth hands-free calling

- Preloaded safety camera data – free trial

- Route traffic overview

- NavPix technology – navigate to pictures

- New Navman Desktop Manager inc. Mileage reporter

- PIN code lock

Navman S50: Great design and clever technology (£179.99)

- Stylish, intelligent design

- Safe, easy to use menu

- Brilliant, sharp 4.3-inch high quality touch screen

- Latest 2007.4 Regional maps pre-installed

- Real time traffic information (optional)

- Integrated Bluetooth hands-free calling

- Preloaded safety camera data – free trial

- Route Traffic overview

- NavPix technology – navigate to pictures

- New Navman Desktop Manager inc. Mileage reporter

- PIN code lock

Navman S30: Stylish and affordable (£149.99)

- Stylish, intelligent design

- Safe, easy to use menu

- Crisp clear map display on 3.5-inch touch screen

- Latest 2007.4 Regional maps pre-installed

- Preloaded safety camera data – free trial

- Intelligent day / night display

- New Navman Desktop Manager