RedOne starts shipping
The company behind the video camera that is promising to revolutionise documentary and movie film making has said that it is shipping its first 25 units out into the industry this Friday.
Costing a cost $17,000, the Red One will have an 11.4 megapixel sensor and be capable of capturing up to 60 frames per second.
Typical high-end HD camcorders have 2.1MP sensors and record video at up to 30fps.
What's also revolutionary about the high-end camera is that it is modular based allowing you to add different rigs, lenses and a stack of other stuff on as you need it including the ability to shoot in a lower quality if the ultra high def isn't required.
The camera is already being used by Directors such as Peter Jackson and Steven Soderbergh.
