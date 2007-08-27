  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cameras
    3. >
  3. Camera news

RedOne starts shipping

|
1/2  

The company behind the video camera that is promising to revolutionise documentary and movie film making has said that it is shipping its first 25 units out into the industry this Friday.

Costing a cost $17,000, the Red One will have an 11.4 megapixel sensor and be capable of capturing up to 60 frames per second.

Typical high-end HD camcorders have 2.1MP sensors and record video at up to 30fps.

What's also revolutionary about the high-end camera is that it is modular based allowing you to add different rigs, lenses and a stack of other stuff on as you need it including the ability to shoot in a lower quality if the ultra high def isn't required.

The camera is already being used by Directors such as Peter Jackson and Steven Soderbergh.

PopularIn Cameras
  1. 18 incredible images of our world snapped from space
  2. Fujifilm's Instax SQ6 camera turns you into a walking Instagram feed
  3. Panasonic Lumix FT7 is a go-anywhere, do-it-all compact digital camera
  4. Lost and Found - The missing NYC Parks Photos
  5. Photo editing made easy: How to remove backgrounds, unwanted objects and edit images in seconds
  1. The 24 most expensive photos that sold for millions
  2. The best GoPro 2018: Which GoPro should you buy today?
  3. Entry-level GoPro Hero could be all the action-cam you ever need
  4. GoPro's camera tech might power future robots and self-driving cars
  5. Meet the Photoshop artist you'd want to be trolled by

Comments