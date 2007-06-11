  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cameras
    3. >
  3. Camera news

Eye-Fi gets $5.5 million in funding

|

We initially reported on this story last year, but it seems we're now a step closer to actually seeing the technology become a reality.

Eye-Fi, a start-up company, has secured $5.5 million in funding which means its plans to embed Wi-Fi connectivity into SD format memory cards could be available on the market at the end of the year.

Eye-Fi's innovative technology, currently in Beta trial stage, will appeal to anyone with a Wi-Fi network and an SD card-carrying digital camera.

Eye-Fi's patent-pending technology works with wireless networks to automatically send photos from a digital camera to your computer or online destinations such as photo-sharing or social networking websites.

The technology will be built-into Eye-Fi's special SD cards, rumoured to be up to 2GB in size.

As well as applications in the home, this technology could be used in a retail environment with consumers wirelessly sending pics to be printed.

Although there are Wi-Fi-enabled cameras currently on the market, such as Kodak's EasyShare and Canon's IXUS version, this technology will mean photographers can enjoy Wi-Fi ease of use with their existing digital camera, rather than have to purchase one of the few Wi-Fi-enabled versions around.

Current digital cameras that use the SD card format include Casio's Exilim compact digi-cams, Nikon models, some Pentax cameras and the Panasonic Lumix range.

PopularIn Cameras
Nikon full-frame mirrorless camera: What to expect?
Xiaomi Mi A2 brings dual camera smarts in Android One package
The most famous ghost photographs ever taken
Glorious GoPro photos of our amazing, beautiful world
Astounding images from the depths of the Universe courtesy of the Hubble Space Telescope
Stunning photos from The Nature Conservancy 2018 global photo contest
Comments